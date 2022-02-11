What’s Cool At School? – A friendly Big Game challenge between local high school Principals (Rams vs Bengals)

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) -When looking for a friendly “Big Game” challenge, why go to the leaders of the cities and states where the teams are from when you can go straight to – – – the Principal’s office???

Yes, the Rams are playing the Bengals on Sunday, but did you know those same two teams are challenging each other right here in Las Vegas?

From the Clark County School District, it’s the “Rams – of Rancho” taking on the “Bengals – of Bonanza.”

To see what each will do if the other team wins, we start with Principal Darlin Delgado and her team from Rancho High School:

“The Rams are going to win, so we’re really full-blown, ready to go. We’re going to win. We even have the jerseys ready for them to wear. Rancho is one of the oldest high schools here in Clark County. We opened in 1954.”

Bonanza opened in 1976, so Rancho Assistant Principal Natasha LeRutte threw a little shade (“They better respect their elders”), as did fellow Assistant Principal Ray Ortiz, saying of Rancho: “This team does not look good in tiger stripes, so get ready for the green.”

On the other hand, Principal George Anas and his team from Bonanza High School came roaring right of the gate: ”Yeah!! We can’t wait! We’re going to crush the Rams!”

I had to ask: “Just in case – *if* by some chance the Rams *should* happen to win – would you agree to put on a Rancho jersey for a day?”

George wouldn’t commit: “Oh, my goodness. I don’t know. Staff? No? O-k! Because i don’t have to worry about it because the bengals are going to win, anyway. So there!”

Alrighty then! Sounds like a double throw down to me! Guess we’ll find out Monday which Principal is wearing the other school’s jersey. Wow! So much fun hanging out with the admin teams from both schools.

