What’s Cool At School? – A fast-approaching deadline for CCSD families

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A fast-approaching deadline for families and some special schools.

Out of the Clark County School District’s 300-thousand-plus students, more than 10% of them are in magnet schools, offering a wide variety of special programs ranging from the arts to finance, from math and science to medical training.

There are 10 magnet elementaries, 13 magnet middle schools, 10 magnet high schools and 7 career/technical academy high schools.

There’s a ton of information about all of them at [click – – – ->>> ] magnet.ccsd.net

For now, though, the most important piece of information may be this: the deadline to apply for the magnet schools is next Tuesday, January 11th.