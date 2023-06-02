LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – There are lots of “Teacher Of The Year” awards. And they’re all great.

But how about a teacher who’s been chosen as the students’ favorite?

That’s Chad Fisher from Western High School.

Student Alexis says:

“He is a role model to all of us. He shows us the true value in life.”

Daisy tells us:

“Mr. Fisher is very kind and helps students all the time and makes the class feel safe.”

And Genesis:

“Mr. Fisher is a great teacher. He helps me with everything that I need.”

Alexis, Daisy, and Genesis are just 3 of the 127 students who nominated their Culinary Arts Teacher. He was surprised with the top prize in his classroom during Teacher Appreciation Week where was also presented with a ginormous gift basket by Maggie Kolesar from prize sponsor “Move For Less.”

Check out his twist on education. Fisher suggests that kitchen lessons can help every teacher and every student:

“Culinary arts is the foundation of every subject: where the food comes from, the land, the population. all this. Math: adding, subtracting, reading, writing. Culinary is everything!”

He kind of has a point, right?

Out of 525 teachers nominated, Fisher’s the inner. He also got a $1,500 Visa gift card. After a successful career as a chef all around the world, he’s been teaching in the Clark County School District for 8 years, the last four at Western.

