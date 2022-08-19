LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Yes, we’re only a couple of weeks into the new school year, but for high school seniors all the way down to the youngest pre-k kids, it’s never too early to think about college.

For the second year in a row, the Nevada State Treasurer’s office is sponsoring an all-grades art contest with a top prize of $1,000 in college savings money and plenty of other awards on the line.

To help students focus on their futures, the theme of the contest is “What do you want to be when you grow up?” A few of the winners from last year: paleontologist, artist and illustrator.

Any type of art is ok, but entries can’t be any bigger or smaller than a regular ol’ 8.5×11 piece of paper.

The contest opened this past Monday, with entries accepted until October 14th, with a reception for the winners on November 17 th at the Whitney Library at Trop and Nellis in the southeast valley.

