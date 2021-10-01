What’s Cool At School? – A 1 October lesson in compassion

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Students who may have been too young to understand the tragedy of 1 October are learning to spread compassion. At the Southern Highlands Prep School, they’re using art to share their heart.

The head of the school’s PTO says the kids there made 58 hearts, each with a message of kindness. From something as simple as “smile and wave to your neighbor” to something profound and real like “brave heroes make Las Vegas strong,” they’re accomplishing their mission

The students who made the hearts are 3rd graders from Mrs. Smith’s class. Kids making heart symbols with their hands are Mr. Ouassini’s 2nd grade class. Southern Highlands Prep is a Pre-K to 8th grade campus in the far south valley that’s actually letting the kids stay home today for a staff development day.