LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – You know the old saying that those who don’t learn from history are condemned to repeat it?

Well, sometimes when you do learn the lessons of history, it’s even more fun to go ahead and repeat them!

Especially when you’re the fourth grade class at Green Valley Christian School in Henderson and you’re creating the imaginary town of “Greenville” after nine weeks of intensive study of colonial Williamsburg.

From blacksmithing to basketweaving, from chopping carrots and celery, to making wigs or playing checkers, the students learned how to chop and saw wood – and how to tell all of their stories in a big show that took over the school worship area.

They filled their brains with information – and put big smiles on their faces.

Each student made a scrapbook of their character, with writing samples, clothing examples and maps that had to be true to those historical times. Congrats to the students, their families and the school for keeping history alive.

