HENDERSON, NV ( KLAS ) – What’s Cool At School? How about close to 2,000 elementary school students, teachers and parents attending the first ever concert at the brand new Dollar Loan Center.

The home of the Henderson Silver Knights hockey team is also home to the Henderson Symphony Orchestra, where students and their teachers from 10 CCSD elementary schools and kids from two area homeschool groups and their parents saw and heard what for many is their first ever symphony concert.

Conductor Alexandra Arrieche: “It’s very sweet and represents everything I think we need right now. And it’s our pleasure to show some music for them, to give that experience. And I know that it’s going to be in their minds for the rest of their lives.”

The clever bouncy piece called “The Animated Orchestra” included narration from some guy in a bow tie about an invisible ferret who nearly destroys the orchestra.

There was audience participation ranging from sound effects – to “the wave.” And it was followed by a young man plucked from the audience to masterfully conduct “Star Wars.”

Thanks to the Henderson Symphony, the staff at The Dollar Loan Center, and the Clark County School District’s Community Engagement folks who made it all happen.