Students rewarded for donations by getting to slime school leaders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three school leaders at Southern Highlands Preparatory School found themselves in a slimey situation this week but it was all for a good cause.

It was a way to celebrate record-breaking fundraising for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge.

“The kids said it looked like we were inside a bucket of frosting,” said Headmaster Carla Martin.

The school raised a whopping $53,000, smashing previous records.

“In such a hard time, our children, and our families were more giving than ever,” Martin said.

Their generosity earned them the right to slime school leaders.

“They were more than happy to slime their principals and myself,” Martin said.

This kind-hearted fundraising stood out locally, nationally, and worldwide.

“Really reach out and make a difference, they were so excited to set a record! We’re extremely competitive, so #1 in Nevada, #2 in the world,” Martin sai.d

Fifth-grader Kalyn, and her sister Mila were top fundraisers.

“It kind of makes me feel special, I guess, because it is hard to raise that amount of money,” said Kalyn Meeker.

She was more than happy when it came her time to slime.

“I think because I got to dump a bucket on Miss Martin,” Meeker said.

Aside from the fun, the fundraiser teaches students the important lesson of helping others.

“Whether it’s giving our time, giving our financial resources, giving our support with kids right now, and their mental well-being,” Martin said.

“It is important, because lots of people go through this, and I wanted to help make a change,” Kalyn Meeker said.