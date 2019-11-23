PB & J-athon for Homeless Veterans in “What’s Cool at School”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tarkanian Middle School partnered with Desert Oasis High School this week to conduct their first-ever “PB & J-athon!”

The student councils from both schools planned and organized this giving effort. The genesis: kids simply wanting to do something special for homeless veterans and let them how much they appreciate their service and sacrifice.

One student told us, “In this case we gave back to our veterans and showed our gratitude and the sacrifices they made for us and our country.”

Students worked enthusiastically to make more than 1,000 peanut-butter and jelly sandwiches in less than two hours. The CARE Complex, a non-profit organization that helps our homeless assimilate back into society, delivered the sandwiches to Veterans Village Las Vegas.

We were told the veterans were at a loss for words and so thankful for the thoughtfulness of the students at Tarkanian and Desert Oasis.

So a well-deserved shout-out to the student council kids (and staff) at both schools, and let’s hope the first ever “PB & J-athon becomes a tradition.