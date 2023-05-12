LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Last week we introduced you to the winner of this year’s Mojave Max Emergence Contest.

Yesterday was Field Trip Day for that student and his 5th grade class from Rundle Elementary.

A big fancy bus pulled up. For some, it was their first time ever visiting the Springs Preserve.

After a group picture, it was on to a classroom where Springs Preserve zoologist Katrina Smith and Alex gave the real Mojave Max some flower petals to munch while they explained to Mr. Monk’s class that those bumps on his back include a transmitter so they can keep track of him as he wanders around the 15 acre habitat.

After Javier Rivera-Rojas from County Commissioner Tick Segerblom’s office presented contest winner Edin with a certificate – it was pizza time!

Teacher Anthony Monk says learning about desert tortoises may have changed some of the students:

“I think they’re just, like, super into, like, reptillian life now. I think I’ve straightened most of the cat dog and lovers into, like, snakes and tortoises. So I think they’re really enjoying it.”

Both Mr. Monk and the winning student, Edin, were also given laptop computers from the folks who put the contest (and our dozen or so annual school visits together): Get Outdoors Nevada and the Clark County Desert Conservation Program – with a shout-out, too, to The Springs Preserve.