Cool at School: Letting YOU decide which classroom projects to support, with a little help from the State of Nevada

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – What’s “Cool At School?”

Letting *you* decide which of many projects you want to support, and knowing the silver state has teachers’ backs.

The Nevada Dept of Education recently announced a collaboration with the teacher funding website “donors choose” to help them spend $8-million in federal relief money on pandemic-related projects. Whether it’s helping high schoolers with their “mindfullness meditation,” chipping in on computer stuff for an elementary classroom or dozens of other nevada projects, the choice is yours.

Here’s a link to the Donors Choose web site.