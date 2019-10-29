Hats for Homeless in “What’s Cool at School”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 300 students in the Advanced Drama program at Canarelli Middle School are gearing up for their performance of “Frozen, Jr.” From Elsa to Anna to Olaf – the musical has been cast.

Now, it’s just working out the kinks with dedicated rehearsals.

Theater Director Angela Martin described the challenge in doing that, saying “With middle-schoolers, it is the attention span!”

She also pointed out the positive regarding, “The chance that they get to be in a place where they can express themselves and their feelings and thoughts with peers.”

Their preparation involves a broad approach. In addition to “Frozen, Jr.” – they worked scenes from “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Hairspray.”

However, we are featuring them for a reason beyond theater. In addition to talent, what’s really cool at school is their giving spirit and charitable outreach!

This is a drama program with a much different type of costume design: making hats for the homeless.

Students are helping those who are struggling, with the program “Hats for Homeless”

The project was originated by Lucia Mason. She launched the “Hats for Homeless” project, and after learning about it at the Southern NV Thespians Tech and Leadership Conference, hosted by Coronado High School, the Canarelli kids jumped on board!

“We were cutting and sewing and everything,” said 8th Grader Jayleen Medina.

The students made over 100 hats – all were delivered to homeless shelters.

“They must be struggling really hard,” observed Adna Adna Ascalic, a 7th Grader, “So maybe if you give them something they might feel happy or better.”

Jayleen Medina added “It makes me feel really good because I felt like I did something good, and I gave back.”

Their is still work to do on stage, but off stage, these kids have already figured out the important lesson….of helping those in need.

Their Director couldn’t be any prouder, “I find it very important that these kids know that they have a voice, and that they can use that voice for change.”