WHAT’S COOL AT SCHOOL: Las Vegas Day School honoring 6 decades in education

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las vegas Day School (LVDS) was founded by Jack and Helen Daseler in 1961 with 27 students in a one-room rented schoolhouse.

Six decades later, the school educates 800 children a year on a 17-acre campus.

It was time to celebrate, so students paid tribute to the school’s 60th anniversary with a virtual and vocal thank you.

Led by their musical theater director, 40 students spanning across grades sang “Some Things Never Change” from the movie Frozen 2.

“All of a sudden they come out of their shells, and I’m just amazed every time I do an audition at how many kids are little stars in the making,” said Kathy Ortiz, Musical Theater Director.

“It made me feel really happy that it’s all together, kind of like a wholesome feeling….My classmates were really excited,” said Kate McCullough, 6th grader.

The goal was to honor how LVDS has persevered through a pandemic, and also, thrived through 60 years in las vegas, educating thousands of children.

“I wanted the children, the kids, that were actually doing the singing to understand the importance of how special it was for us to have come all of this way,” added Ortiz.

It also gave musical theater kids, who have been silenced and sidelined for a full calendar year, a chance to sing out.

“This was so special, too, I hadn’t had a chance all year to see any of our local musical theater kids, and so, this was a great opportunity for us to, you know, let them use their creative side – it’s so important,” added Ortiz.

“I really love all the work that goes into it at the end, how everyone kind of joins together, and I really just love doing it – it’s kind of one of my passions,” added McCullough, student.

“Being a musical theater teacher isn’t about creating more singers and dancers in the world. It’s about creating a more well-rounded child,” added Ortiz.

The reaction was beyond expectations.

“Well, I got lots and lots of thank you’s and lots of tears, and everyone was just so joyful…..I think that teachers, especially, took it to heart,” added Ortiz.

