Candlelighters Run inspires students to spread love and help fight cancer in What’s Cool at School, Home Edition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In today’s “What’s Cool at School, Home Edition,” student council kids at Tarkanian Middle School took a break from distance learning to look for a way to lend a hand, and help fight childhood cancer.

“Well, the goal was to motivate a lot of people who were running,” said Marley Clayton, 5th Grade.

Candlelighters is a local charity that steps in financially and emotionally to help families with a child battling cancer. For the first time in 31 years, they held their annual Superhero 5k run virtually, but they had a little extra help this year.

This evening on @8NewsNow #8NN during the 4 & 6pm newscast(s) – we feature Tarkanian MS students logging off, and stepping out, to help fight childhood cancer – by decorating the 3-mile race route for @Candle_Lighters virtual 5K with superhero logo’s and inspiring messages! pic.twitter.com/GArkVFLjYU — Brian Loftus (@BrianLoftus8) October 23, 2020

“This was just such a great time for us to come together live, and not virtually, and do something for our community, knock out childhood cancer, and spread that awareness,” said Jeanne Clayton, Leadership Teacher.

The kids logged off Zoom and headed out with chalk in hand to decorate the three-mile race route with inspiring messages, words of encouragement, a vivid logo of Superman, and even the Hulk Smash.

“I really feel like it helped all the runners stay motivated and keep going!” said Danecca Talbot, 7th Grade.

It meant the world to the Candlelighers team to have support from students whose sole purpose was to spread love.

“Tarkanian Middle School’s involvement was just so special for us, you know, kids helping kids fight cancer – there is nothing more positive than that!” said Kimberly Kindig, CEO Candlelighters.

For the Tarkanian Kids, it was about community and connection. They got to see their buddies.

“But the best part was being able to see each other, at the same time social distancing, and just inspire runners and help them keep going,” said Mykayla Umana, 8th Grade.

And that the “What’s Cool at School, Home Edition.”

We want to hear more about the positive things happening during distance learning. Please send your ideas to coolatschool@8newsnow.com and we’ll share those stories every week.