LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Here’s a career day shout-out to Doris Reed Elementary School.

Class after class after class plopped themselves down on the library alphabet rug for all kinds of discussion.

For kindergarteners who may not be aware of the news, the conversations were more about just what a career is, especially when you ask for questions and you get, “My mom is a chef!”

It was optional “Dress As Your Career Wish” day, with a great showing from a young future firefighter. And if you think you know what’s going on with the young lady dressed as a surgeon in the video [above] – you’re only half right. We didn’t get the young lady’s name, but we should keep our eyes out for this doctor who says she’s also going to be a comedian.

Brianna from the 8NewsNow Promotions Department took the great pictures with this story. She also talked with each class about the many different “behind-the-scenes” jobs at a tv station. Also: a shout-out to all the different professionals – from baristas to cops and who-knows-what-else who give of *their* time for career day not only at Doris Reed Elementary, but schools all over the valley.