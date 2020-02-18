Academic WorldQuest in “What’s Cool at School”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — World Affairs Council of Las Vegas sponsors a program called Academic WorldQuest, which is a team competition testing 11th and 12th grade high school students on their knowledge of international affairs.

Participating student and Clark High School senior Nico Villafuerte described it: “I enjoy talking about current events. I enjoy researching the entire world around us because it’s more important than ever to be involved and to be knowledgeable in what’s happening.”

The local competition we covered for “What’s Cool at School” was at CSN Charleston Campus, where four-person teams of students answered demanding questions from ten unique and thematic categories.

Grasping this content is not the result of a little light reading. Competitiors cram with rigorous research.

“We had to do nearly 200 pages of research for each of the 10 topic areas,” said Villafuerte.

Their teacher, James Snow of Clark High School, mentioned it’s “very in the weeds geopolitically, and, they really have to process a lot of information and pull it up at a moment’s notice.”

Teams tackle topics that range from U.S./Russia relations to Brexit and the EU. They then collaborate on their chosen answer.

“They have to develop their own skills and socialization and the ability to handle complex topics,” said Snow.

The local winning high school team from Las Vegas travels to the National AWQ Competition in Washington D.C. on April 25, 2020. Expenses for the air, lodging and entry fees will be covered for the winning team by the World Affairs Council of Las Vegas.

“It’s an amazing opportunity,” Villafuerte said.

The last two years the winning school that competed in Washington D.C. was Clark High School. This year, the honor goes to Advanced Technologies Academy (ATECH).

We congratulate them both for their recent success!