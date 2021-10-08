A school fundraiser that’s not selling anything? How does that work?

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A school fundraiser where the kids aren’t selling anything? How does that work?

Students at Hayes Elementary school are learning that kindness pays off – literally. PTA Vice-President Beth Newitt explains:

“Each student registers online and then is able to send emails to friends, family, requesting donations. And then, instead of selling something, the kids just basically request a donation, and then they’re paying it forward with acts of kindness.”

Assistant Principal Michelle Thom: “A student told me today they helped their mom make their bed today.”

PTA President Stacey Johnson: “It’s so fun just to hear the kids say simple things, even. Like: ‘smile at somebody.’ Or go sit next to somebody who doesn’t have a friend to sit next to.”

3rd grader Maeve Newitt: “I like making colorful cards and making crafts for people.”

4th grader Liam Johnson: “Sometimes I read to my little sister. I only have two sisters.”

Hayes Elementary Principal Lindsay Packer says: “The one thing that really stood out to me when we were talking about it today: I went to a classroom and I asked a student and he said, ‘Well, I brought some chocolate for my teacher.’ And I said, ‘That’s wonderful, but how did it make you feel?’ And so, really instilling the fact that by doing nice things for people and being kind, really, the point is to make you feel good about it.”

