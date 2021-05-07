War veteran raises awareness for childhood hunger one pushup at a time

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In this week’s “8 Points of Community Pride,” we beam a proud light on Iraqi War veteran Sgt. Patrick Parker or, “Sgt. Pushup,” as he’s known for his commitment to helping children during the pandemic.

This week, the sergeant did 1,000 pushups at the Three Square Food Bank to raise awareness and funds for childhood hunger.

“As a veteran, the one thing I want people to understand it’s not about what you did. I served in Iraq, got two bronze stars from that, but that was then. What are you doing today?” Sgt. Patrick Parker said. “And if we can’t help the children, then who are we?”

He also wrote an anti-germ comic workbook and his push for hunger awareness has already gotten over 365,000 meals for Children Across America.

Thank you for your service Sgt. Pushup!