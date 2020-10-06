Walker Furniture seeking letters for its ‘Home for the Holidays’ program that gives away furniture

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some lucky people will receive an entire houseful of new furniture for the holidays thanks to a generous program offered by Walker Furniture.

This is the 27th year the company will do its “Home for the Holidays” program to assist individuals and families in need in Clark County.

“For all of us at Walker Furniture, this is always a special time of the year for giving, and with the pandemic this year hitting our community especially hard even more families are going to need a helping hand,” said Larry Alterwitz, owner. “Our Home for the Holidays program is life altering for many folks who for a myriad of unfortunate circumstances have found themselves in rather desperate need for furniture. We feel it’s the least we can do to lift a burden for 35 families.”

Families, or individuals, can be nominated by sending a letter to this link. The letter should describe the person or family’s unfortunate situation. Sending letters early is recommended. (Letters can also be mailed, see below)

Walker is partnering with Helping Hands of Vegas Valley which will read all the letters, identify and visit nominating families to evaluate their need. The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is supplying food and toys, Star Nursery is providing Christmas trees to the families along with support from other vendors and community entities. A committee of community leaders, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County Fire Department and local media personalities will make the final selection of 35 recipients.

According to the news release, “Letters explain extraordinary and often heart-wrenching problems in our community, which run the gamut of hardships including: families with children suffering from physical or mental disorders; the loss of homes and belongings from fires; single-parent households with financial difficulty; and families affected by illness, domestic violence or sexual abuse are just some examples. It’s shocking how many families don’t have beds, chairs, dining table, etc.”

Letters must be received by Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, to be reviewed by the outside, independent panelists. The deliveries will begin the week of Dec. 14.

(Letters can also be mailed or dropped off to Walker Furniture’s MLK store 301 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89106)