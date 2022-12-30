LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the biggest challenges on New Year’s Eve is getting around while staying safe. Where are you supposed to park if you come to celebrate on the Las Vegas Strip?

Streets on the Strip will begin closing at 6 p.m. Saturday and no vehicles will be allowed by 8 p.m.

If you must drive, most Strip valet services and parking garages are expected to be full by 5 p.m. Saturday. Free parking will be available at several casinos, including Circus Circus and Treasure Island.

Paid parking fees on Saturday will range from $1 to $30 depending on where you are. If you’re going to be downtown on the Fremont Street Experience, the seven-block stretch will have closures starting Friday on Bridger Avenue from 3rd Street to Casino Center and on 3rd Street from Bridger to Carson avenues. Those roads will not reopen until 6 a.m. Sunday.

It is important to remember that you will not be able to leave parking lots until well after midnight. When you park, take a photo of your space and the garage floor.

If you don’t want to drive, that’s probably for the best. There will be free bus rides on all 39 RTC routes from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Transit service to both the Las Vegas Strip and downtown Las Vegas is offered from the South Strip Transit Terminal at 6675 S. Gilespie St. via the Deuce and Route 109 on Maryland Parkway, according to the RTC.

You can find all of RTC’s routes and transit detours planned for New Year’s Eve here. You can also sign up for traffic alerts here.

If you don’t want to use the transit, you can try ride shares. Rideshare pickups are usually near casino or hotel entries. Lyft is offering a $5 discount over the holiday, and you can use the code NYESAFERIDE22 starting from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday on the app.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reminds everyone who will be on the Strip that strollers, backpacks and glass bottles are not allowed and that all bags must be 12” x 6” x 12” or smaller. Anyone under the age of 18 who is unaccompanied by an adult is not allowed to be on the Strip after midnight.

The most important thing to remember is that you should absolutely never get behind the wheel if you have had too much to drink. Please take advantage of the transit rides or rideshares that will be available up and down the Strip so you can get home safely.