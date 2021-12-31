VEGASNYE: Souper Bowl of Caring helps people in need in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The country has been in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic for 21 months. It’s been hard on Americans. In the first part of the pandemic, many found themselves unemployed, facing fewer work hours, or completely changing jobs. Now, higher costs due to inflation are impacting families.

Food prices have jumped in recent months, due to shortages, transportation, and labor woes.

To help, text NYEDONATE to 26989 or call 1-800-358-SOUP

Nexstar, our parent company, has partnered for a second year with the Souper Bowl of Caring, a nationwide effort to tackle hunger in every community.

The goal is to raise enough money to feed 1 million people in need. Through Souper Bowl of Caring, you can select an organization in your own community to receive your donation.

The Souper Bowl of Caring began 30 years ago in a church in South Carolina, and it all started with one prayer on Super Bowl Sunday. The prayer was done to be mindful of those who don’t have a bowl full of soup to eat.

You can help combat hunger this year by participating in the “Souper Bowl of Caring.” Those wanting to get involved can go onto the Tackle Hunger Map and click on any charity in your neighborhood, to donate to a non-profit, and it will all count towards the Souper Bowl of Caring goal.