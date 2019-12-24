VegasNYE road closures you need to know about

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents and tourists alike are preparing to ring in the New Year in Las Vegas. Each year the #VegasNYE party gets bigger and better.

This year, over 400,000 people are expected to flock to the Strip and the downtown area for the celebrations, which means a lot of roads will be shut down so people can party up and down the boulevard.

On Tuesday, Dec. 31st around 5 p.m. Nevada Department of Transportation will close the north and southbound off-ramps along I- 15, between Tropicana and Spring Mountain.

However, motorists can still enter and exit I-15 at Sahara and at Russell Road. Vehicle access will also be restricted at the following locations: