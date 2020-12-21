Three Square Food Bank credits volunteers for their hard work feeding Las Vegas community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Square Food Bank helps make sure Las Vegas valley residents don’t go hungry by providing meals to those most in need.

Their purpose and mission is to source the food, and with a group of agency partners and volunteers, spread the resources across the valley so residents are fed.

When the pandemic hit, Three Square Chief Operating Officer Larry Scott knew they were soon going to have more mouths to feed and less help. As COVID-19 restrictions increased, volunteers dwindled.

“It’s been rough because we’ve had to adjust the way we had to do business,” Scott said. “We know that serving the community is best done with a personal touch. We still need food but don’t but don’t get near us, that’s not easy to accomplish.”

Fast forward eight months, volunteers are returning and helping keep the flow with drive-thru services. Scott said he’s noticed different volunteers than in the past.

“I was at the East Side Cannary for our distribution here a couple Friday’s ago and I had the opportunity to go through the line and meet most of the volunteers that were there. There were about 20- to 25 volunteers, most of them had lost their jobs,” he said.

Although the volunteers are furloughed or unemployed, they were not staying home. They were helping others.

“I watched one lady show up as timid as a mouse and 30 minutes later she was so joyful, so excited, to greet all the of the people that were driving through the lines,” Scott said.

Despite the pandemic, people are becoming resourceful and most importantly, making a difference in their community.

“What a beautiful thing though is to see somebody who really doesn’t have much themselves being willing to help a neighbor who really has almost nothing.”

Scott said Three Square couldn’t have continued their mission without the volunteers. Scott said people did everything from make masks to contribute money.

“You are not alone in this,” he said. “We are absolutely committed to taking care of your food needs every single day.”

He would like to remind the senior community that Three Square has the most robust senior hunger program in the country.

They have a program with Lyft where they will pay once a month for seniors to be able to get picked up at their home and be brought to one of their golden grocery pantries. For more information on Three Square, you can click here.