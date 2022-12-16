LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re spending a quiet New Year’s Eve at home, snuggling with that someone special, here are some movie suggestions. Based on lists from reviewers and editors at rogerebert.com, take your pick from the website’s list of the 10 best movies of 2022:

10. ‘Babylon‘

A visual trip through Hollywood’s silent era from writer/director height of the silent era, writer/director Damien Chazelle. Rogerebert.com says the film “takes the audience on a visceral odyssey through the highest highs and lowest lows of late-1920s Hollywood.” Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva. Rated: R

9. ‘RRR‘

Big cats, thrilling stunts in dazzling action sequences move this Indian blockbuster. Here’s the question from rogerebert.com: “RRR” makes you ask: Why CAN’T we show a bare-chested man wielding a crossbow emerging through a ring of fire? Why CAN’T we include family trauma, political commentary, ahistorical wish-fulfillment, revenge/redemption fantasies, sweet romances, rousing dance numbers, and the Platonic Ideal of a Bromance all in the same film?” Starring Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. Rated: PG-13.

8. ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once‘

From rogerebert.com: This Chinese-American tale is “is a marriage story, a mother-daughter drama, a tale of immigrant assimilation and generational changeover, a satire on bureaucracy, an action picture full of willfully absurd and sometimes lewd kung fu battles, and a science fiction movie that accepts the ideal of parallel timelines/universes as a given and shows how personal decisions alter the course of events in each.” Starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu. Also with Jamie Lee Curtis. Rated: R.

7. ‘No Bears’

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi plays himself living in a sequestered in a village near the Turkish border who becomes “reluctantly involved with the local villagers’ drama.” Rated: PG.

6. ‘Nope‘

A mix of horror, suspense and science fiction. Here’s the take from rogerebert.com: “Once you get to the second act, the film’s brilliant entertainment has an irresistible pitch — ‘What if ‘Close Encounters’ turned into Jaws’?’ and turns the classic Spielberg gaze inside-out to reveal its terror.” Starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer. Rated: R.

5. ‘Aftersun‘

Writer/director Charlotte Wells’ feature directorial debut is a semi-autobiographical story of a woman’s retrospective on a holiday trip she took with her father in the 1990s. Starring Celia Rowlson-Hall, Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal. Rated: R.

4. ‘TÁR‘

Lydia Tár, in an acclaimed performance by Cate Blanchett, is a highly regarded, award-winning orchestra conductor. Rogerebert.com says Blanchett’s character “thought she had created an impenetrable fortress of power and prestige and then sees it collapse suddenly and irretrievably.” Also starring Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer and Julian Glover. Rated: R.

3. ‘Decision to Leave‘

From Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook is classic film noir. A detective investigating a murder falls for his prime suspect. Starring Park Hae-il and Tang Wei. Rated: R.

2. ‘The Fabelmans’

Most reviews say the movie is Steven Spielberg’s coming of age story. Some truth to that. However, there’s more. While a boy joyfully learns the craft of moviemaking, rogerebert.com says “as his family and social life fall apart, he uses that craft to keep the world at arm’s length or to create worlds one likes better than one’s own.” Starring Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch. Rating: PG-13.

1. ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

Written and directed by Martin McDonagh, this black comedy explores friendship and isolation on a fictional island off Ireland in 1923. The story is that Colm decides unexpectedly to end his lifelong friendship with Padraic. It’s a dissolution that Padraic can’t accept. Their declining relationship and the havoc it creates on the tiny island brings a mix of tears and laughter. Superb acting and sets. Starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. Rating: R.