Souper Bowl of Caring: San Diego Food Bank says ‘being food-insecure is nothing to be ashamed of’

LAS VEGAS (KSWB) — As 2020 comes to a close, hope is on the horizon for so many people in need. More so now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the San Diego Food Bank.

The food bank is a non-profit working around the clock.

“You know the hurt is widespread and so many people that have never had to ask for help – although they’re a little reluctant to do so and maybe a little embarrassed – need to realize that’s what we’re here for,” said San Diego Food Bank CEO Jim Floros.

“Now we’re in the holidays and we have tight budgets that are stretched even tighter and a whole host of people that have never asked for help…” added Floros.

Food bank CEO Jim Floros says pre-COVID they were feeding roughly 350,000 people monthly. That number now stands at about 600,000.

“In a typical year – we’ll spend about a million dollars in food purchases. By the end of this year, we’ll have spent $10 million on food purchases – 10 times the amount and I don’t see it letting up after the first of the year,” Floros said.

“If you can do it, do it, you have to because you may be in that position down the line. It just breaks my heart to hear of anybody going hungry, ever,” said Kathy Mathieson, a donor.

“One of the things we find fascinating is we have about 27,000 new donors … people who have never given to us and the food bank was never really on their radar but now they realize it’s not just the homeless and we do disaster relief, we do wildfire relief really it’s all encompassing.” Floros said.

He added being food-insecure is nothing to be ashamed about, unfortunate circumstances happen.

“Get the food your family needs. We’ll all band together, we’ll stay calm, we’ll whether the storm.”