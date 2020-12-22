Souper Bowl of Caring: Sacramento’s Rancho Cordova Food Locker started small and grew

LAS VEGAS (KTXL) — With so many people out of work because of the pandemic, demand at local food banks is sky rocketing, and it is no different at the Rancho Cordova Food Locker in Sacramento, California.

The little food locker has been giving back to the community for more than 30 years.

Walter Little likes to show people around the Rancho Cordova Food Locker and tell the story of how it grew and grew.

“Oh my god, No!,” said Little when asked if he ever thought the locker would get this big when it started out.

“I don’t know where it started and I don’t know where it will end. I am just one little piece of a huge puzzle.”

Since 1987, Little and the crew of volunteers have given out more than 17 million meals. Cars pull up and the groceries are loaded into people’s cars.

“I’m going to cry. To know that I am helping the community. Helping out in any way I can,” said Pat Brown, volunteer.

They average about 100 cars a day and the need is increasing.

“It’s really important in these days, I have had to take early retirement. Not being able to be with family and friends. These are my neighbors and they are going through the same thing,” said Mary Thompson who receives groceries.

It’s a problem that seems so big, so insurmountable it’s almost overwhelming, until Little explains his approach to the food-insecurity in the area.

“Baby steps grasshopper, lets just take this one step at a time,” he said.

Those steps have led to success. The food locker is now joining forces with Catholic Social Services. They are also working with the city of Rancho Cordova and Sacramento Food Bank Services to triple the size of the food bank.

“That’s so far out of my dream, it boggles the mind,” added Little.

He is humbled by how far his tiny food locker has come, but he is quick to point out that it is more than just food.

“It is not just about solving their hunger, its also feeding their hope. I have at least one more day. You save the world one individual at a time,” Little said.

If you would like to help, the Rancho Cordova Food Locker is in need of volunteers and monetary donations.