Souper Bowl of Caring: Honolulu Food Bank meets unique challenges amid COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KHON2) — The Honolulu Hawaii Food Bank faces unique challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the state’s economy.

Since layoffs rocked the tourism industry, the need for food has been astronomical.

“During COVID, the face of COVID evolved and it changed. That’s where the needs increased, immediately, and they’ve stayed consistent,” said Hawaii Food Bank CEO Ron Mizutani.

Consistent, just like the long lines at food distribution drives across the state.

The Yaris family of six is one of thousands asking for help, for the first time.

Both Marvin and Ruby Yaris worked at hotels, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the islands, their jobs in the tourism industry disappeared.

Marvin Yaris says he is so thankful for the assistance.

“In return I’m going to give back to them,” said Marivn Yaris, Hawaii Food Bank recipient.