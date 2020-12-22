Souper Bowl of Caring: Bakersfield Homeless Center offers safety net

LAS VEGAS (KGET) — In a year that has caused so much turmoil the spirit of giving has never more important.

“There are many families who are used to being able to care for themselves and haven’t had to ask for help. But this is a different year. We have to remember every person who comes, this may be their very first time that they’ve had to put their hand out and say ‘can you please help?’ said Bakersfield Homeless Center CEO Louis Gill.

For the past 30 years, the center has provided services for those in need. Every month, they serve more than 17,000 meals to those who are hungry and have no other option.

Additionally, this year has forced a lot of people to use the services for the first time.

“We must make sure they understand this is the place for you, we’re here to help and we want a better future for you,” Gill said. “People are struggling right now and a lot of people hurting who don’t have other options. They turn to places like ours so they can be safe, their family can be cared for and most importantly, they can get a meal.”

And in this dire time, they need help from the community.



“We’ve been very fortunate to have the support from our business community ever since we opened our doors. This is not a typical year. Many owners are just trying to keep their doors open, trying to take care of the people on their payroll. As people come in asking for help, those folks that traditionally been able to help us just can’t this year. So, we are looking to others because people are in crisis and we need to help,”Gill said.

In a year that has wrecked havoc on our daily lives, taken our family members, our jobs, social gatherings and so much more, it’s a reminder that we can’t’ take anything for granted — not even our next meal.

