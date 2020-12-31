Road closures planned to restrict New Year’s Eve access to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parts of Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed this year, but not to the extreme that is usually the “normal” on New Year’s Eve.

Traffic will be blocked off between Reno Avenue, just south of the Tropicana, all the way to Spring Mountain Road.

The closures should be in place by 8 p.m.

Interstate 15 off-ramps at the Tropicana-Frank Sinatra exit and the Flamingo Road exit will be closed, too.

Eastbound lanes will be blocked on Tropicana at Industrial, and Flamingo at Valley View.

All roads will reopen by 6 a.m. New Year’s Day.

If you’re headed downtown, closures will affect traffic on Casino Center and Fourth Street.