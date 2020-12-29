REMINDER: RTC offering free, safe transit rides on New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS – The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is offering free rides on all of its transit routes on New Year’s Eve while continuing to take COVID-19 precautions.

From 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day, transit riders can board any vehicle on the RTC’s 38 fixed routes without purchasing a pass or presenting fare.

The free rides include transit service on major streets throughout the valley, with direct access to and from the Las Vegas Strip.

Transit service to both the Las Vegas Strip and downtown Las Vegas is also offered from the South Strip Transit Terminal on 6675 S. Gilespie Street using the Deuce and Maryland Parkway Route 109.

SERVICE DETAILS:

The RTC is also adding 24-hour service to two routes and extending service hours on several others.

Although this year’s celebrations are scaled-down due to the pandemic, some road closures will still be in place on the Las Vegas Strip & Downtown Las Vegas.

Riders are advised to plan for significant transit detours on New Year’s Eve.

The RTC encourages customers to plan their trip via the rideRTC transit app, which provides real-time information about bus locations. For complete detour and route details, visit rtcsnv.com.

Additionally, the RTC transit system will operate on a Sunday schedule on the following days: Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 25; Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020; New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31; and New Year’s Day, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

SAFETY MEASURES

The RTC says they are committed to keeping riders safe as they celebrate this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the governor’s mask mandate, they have implemented a number of actions to slow the spread, including:

Providing more space on routes by incorporating as much larger, high-capacity 60-foot or double-decker buses as possible, even on routes that do not typically need them.

Reducing close-proximity seating on buses by installing signs on seats that prompt riders to sit farther apart.

Adding extra buses into circulation when buses on routes begin to get crowded.

Using operator safety doors regularly to promote distance, as well as installing extensions to those existing enclosures to provide an even more thorough layer of protection.

Cleaning all surfaces inside the vehicles daily with hospital-grade disinfectant.

For additional transit safety measures and new efforts coming in the near future, visit rtcsnv.com/coronavirus.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also reminds everyone celebrating New Year’s Eve that strollers, backpacks, glass bottles, and bags larger than a standard grocery bag are not allowed on the Las Vegas Strip. Read more online about the prohibited items on New Year’s Eve.