LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With New Year’s Eve just days away, the government is ramping up its security footprint around the valley. This includes what is commonly known as radiation flights over the Strip.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) will be flying a helicopter equipped with radiation-detecting sensors over the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 29 and 31.

The helicopter will measure expected background radiation as part of standard preparations to protect public health and safety during the New Year’s Eve celebration.

People will see this helicopter flying low and slow at times, around 150 feet above the ground, while using radiation-sensing technology.

The readings will be used to determine if there is any change in radiation leading up to New Year’s Eve.