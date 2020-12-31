New Year’s Eve: The best seat in the house to Countdown to 2021 comes to you from Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The best seat for ringing in 2021 might be from your home — in front of your television, computer or phone– where you can watch the 3.5 hour special “Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2021” which will be seen in 13 West Coast television markets starting at 8:59 p.m..

The show will be hosted from Circa which is the newest Las Vegas resort property and located on the famous Fremont Street. There will be a fireworks show at midnight from the rooftop of the Plaza Hotel & Casino. The special will also feature Las Vegas entertainment acts including the evening’s musical host, Zowie Bowie who is a six-time “Best of Las Vegas” winner.

“This is all about the people at home and not people in front of us,” said Chris Phillips, the lead singer for Zowie Bowie.

There will also be lots of celebrity greetings, and a live look at celebrations in cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Denver, Honolulu and more as the clock strikes midnight.

You can also follow all the action on social media at #VegasNYE where pictures will be shared from around the country. Be sure to use #VegasNYE to post your pictures or comments from your home or wherever you may be celebrating.

CELEBRATING FOR A CAUSE

While the show will celebrate leaving behind 2020 and entering 2021, it will also focus on how you can help those who are facing difficult times due to the pandemic. There will be an opportunity for viewers to give back to local food banks by donating to the Souper Bowl of Caring which is a movement working across the nation to tackle hunger in local communities.

Since the organization started 30 years ago it has raised more than $163 million to feed the nation’s hungry. Any donation you make goes directly to a food bank in your community.