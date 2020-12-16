LVMPD Sheriff Lombardo discusses NYE 2021 preparations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Despite many changes to New Years Eve celebrations this year, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo says “the majority of it will be the same,” from a law enforcement standpoint.

Sheriff Lombardo joined “Morning Cup of Joe” Wednesday morning and shed some light on LVMPD’s plans for a different New Years Eve.

There are no fireworks planned along the Strip corridor this year. The Plaza in downtown Las Vegas plans to do some form of fireworks, at last check, the sheriff noted.

There will be about 100 less officers on the Strip during NYE, according to the sheriff.

“A couple of the big changes is the road shutdowns, east and west and north and south. That will occur at Reno Boulevard and Spring Mountain this year,” said Sheriff Lombardo.

Around 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, Las Vegas Boulevard will completely close.

