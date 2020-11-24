Looking Back: Spectacular fireworks show rings in 2020

This in an archive story from previous Las Vegas NYE broadcasts. Be sure to watch Las Vegas NYE Live! on December 31 as we count down to the end of 2020 — and say “hello” to 2021!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas rang in the new decade in true Las Vegas style with a massive street party and spectacular fireworks show on the Strip.

It was estimated more than 330,000 people visited the city to celebrate New Year’s Eve. The Strip was closed to traffic allowing for thousands of pedestrians to take over the popular street.

The coordinated pyrotechnics eight-minute show “America’s Party” featured fireworks launched to music from the rooftops of seven casinos along the Strip as the clock struck midnight.

Thousands also gathered in downtown Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience to take part in a five-block carnival-like pedestrian midway with bands and the unveiling of the $32-million upgrade to the canopy light and sound show.