This in an archive story from previous Las Vegas NYE broadcasts. Be sure to watch Las Vegas NYE Live! on December 31 as we count down to the end of 2020 — and say “hello” to 2021!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman spent her New Year’s Eve in what she calls her favorite place — downtown Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience. She has been mayor of Las Vegas since 2011. Prior to that her husband, Oscar, was the mayor.