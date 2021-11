LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One year ago, downtown Las Vegas saw its first resort built from the ground up since 1980. The Circa offered a mix of old and new Las Vegas.

Against all the odds of 2020, the hotel partially opened in Oct. 2020 and fully opened just after Christmas. It boasted a year-round pool area with a giant screen called Stadium Swim as well as the largest sportsbook in the world.

8 News Now went on a tour just before last year’s opening.