Las Vegas prepares for different look on New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 2021 is right around the corner, and usually, Las Vegas is a hub for the most events, parties and shows celebrating the new year. However, due to the pandemic, the city’s celebrations will look different this year.

While it’s exciting to think about what possibilities the new year will bring, it’s important to celebrate safely while maintaining distance from others.

Normally, the Las Vegas Strip hosts a massive party, where thousands of people from all over the world gather to see over-the-top celebrations.

This year, the resorts in town will not hold their extravagant parties. With capacity limited to 25% in restaurants, many businesses will close early on the 31st.

Fremont Street will also see some changes to the celebrations that occurred last year.

There will be no live entertainment, but according to their website, some sort of celebration is still happening.

Wristbands to get in are $25 and can be bought online or at downtown casinos.

To note, no permits for large gatherings have been approved by the state. Gates will open at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

As for fireworks, those will blast off in downtown from the Plaza Hotel.