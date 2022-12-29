LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Las Vegas for the New Year’s celebration and all of them need a place to stay. Here’s a look at what people are paying to celebrate the new year along the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience.

Most of the major hotels in Las Vegas require at least a two-night stay over New Year’s Eve. For the prices in this story, we are using Friday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 1.

As of Dec. 29, the most expensive cheap room on the Strip is at Wynn and Encore. Its cheapest room is going for an average of $989 a night plus fees. The cheapest rooms on the Strip are at Excalibur for $248 a night.

Downtown along and near the Fremont Street Experience Binions is the best bet. Its hotel (which is called the Hotel Apache) is going for $139 a night. The most expensive cheap room downtown is currently at Circa and has an average price of $349 a night.

Celebrations along the Las Vegas Strip are free and open to the public, but be ready to walk a lot and plan ahead for parking.

The party downtown on the Fremont Street Experience will cost $55 a person and you must be 21 to enter.