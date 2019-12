LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Good news if you’re going to be out on New Year’s Eve! The Vegas Monorail will stay open around the clock from 7 a.m. on December 31 to 2 a.m. on January 2.

That’s 43 hours straight!

Locals will only pay $1 per ride with a proof of a Nevada ID.

Last year more than 300,000 people gathered on the strip, shutting down traffic. With the streets cut off, the monorail is the only motor transportation available on the strip on New Year’s Eve.