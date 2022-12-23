LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — KLAS-TV, Nexstar Media Inc.’s local television station serving the Las Vegas area, announced today that it will host “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023,” a live New Year’s Eve special on Saturday, December 31, 2022, with coverage from 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. PT. The extravaganza will feature musical performances, special entertainment, and a countdown to midnight across all four-time zones. Viewers will be treated to the midnight ball-drop in New York City, and spectacular firework shows from Dallas’ Reunion Tower and from Denver’s downtown area, as well as a 10-minute firework show launched from the rooftops of eight Las Vegas Strip hotels.

The KLAS-TV broadcast will be delivered to more than 16.5 million U.S. households and air live in 14 Nexstar television markets (Las Vegas, NV, Los Angeles, CA, San Francisco, CA, Denver, CO, Sacramento, CA, Portland, OR, San Diego, CA, Salt Lake City, UT, Albuquerque, NM, Fresno, CA, Honolulu, HI, Colorado Springs, CO, Bakersfield, CA, and Grand Junction, CO).

Local viewers may also stream “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023,” as well as other exclusive bonus content, live on the stations’ digital and streaming platforms. The program generated over six million streams in addition to its broadcast television viewership in previous years.

The New Year’s Eve special will be hosted by two-time Emmy nominee, comedian, and actor Michael Yo, and news personality and Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak, live from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino is the Presenting Sponsor of the broadcast.

Viewers and VIP party guests will ring-in the new year with live musical performances by Emmy-award winning DJ Dave Audé, country signing star Casey Donahew, and appearances by Usher and Keith Urban. There will also be a performance from the quintessential Las Vegas act, Blue Man Group.

At midnight Pacific time, an approximately 8-minute firework show will be launched from the rooftops of eight resorts along the Las Vegas strip. Partygoers, family, and friends will have the opportunity to share their own personal New Year’s Eve merry-making experiences and holiday wishes using #VegasNYE on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

“For almost three decades, the hard-working team at KLAS-TV has been dedicated to creating an unforgettable New Year’s Eve,” said Andy Alford, President of Broadcasting for Nexstar Media Inc. “Viewers and party-goers of ‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2023’ are getting top-notch entertainment and we

are so excited to celebrate the joyous occasion of ringing in the new year with almost 17 million U.S. households in 14 Nexstar television markets.”

“‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2023’ is not only great fun for the people here in Vegas, but it’s great fun for the viewers who watch us at home or follow us online,” said Jay Howell, Vice President and General Manager of KLAS-TV. “The guest list is amazing. And the Nexstar/KLAS team that puts it together has really outdone themselves this year. It’s a great way to kick off the new year!”

“Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is honored to sponsor an iconic New Year’s Eve celebration known for mesmerizing audiences across the nation,” said Peter Arceo, General Manager of Yaamava’ Resort and Casino. “Getting the opportunity to showcase the San Manuel Tribe’s luxury flagship property is a privilege. I am proud of our team’s effort and dedication in making this creative sneak peek of our world-class destination possible.”