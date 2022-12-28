LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The hosts for the annual “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” spoke to 8 News Now about what viewers can expect from the live New Year’s Eve special on Saturday.

This year’s show will take place at the Palms Casino and resort and will be televised coast to coast.

Comedian and actor Michael Yo and television personality Nikki Novak are back this year to host the New Year’s Eve show.

“We have so many surprises and the Palms is such a fun place to celebrate,” Novak said. “We have the best view of the fireworks, we just want you guys to be part of the party, and feel like a VIP ring in the new year with us.”

The entertainment acts making appearances this year will include, country artist Casey Donahew, lead singer of the female rock band the Go-Go’s Belinda Carlisle, and Yachtley Crew.

New this year, viewers can be a part of the celebration by learning a dance number put together by Hollywood choreographer Mikey Minden, then post your video with the hashtag #VegasNYE for a chance to be on the show.

Special entertainment acts will also take place as Yo and Novak countdown to midnight across four time zones.