‘Las Vegas New Year’s Countdown to 2021’ show will bring all the excitement directly to you

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, fireworks for New Year’s Eve erupt over the Strip in Las Vegas. Regulators say Nevada’s largest casinos reaped more than $2 billion from gambling, room rentals, food and beverage sales, and other customer offerings during the 2019 fiscal year. The Nevada Gaming Control Board annual “gaming abstract” issued Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, looked at financial information from 290 casinos grossing $1 million or more from gambling during the 12-month span ending last June 30. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This year, maybe more than ever, viewers will be saying so long to 2020 from the comfort and safety of their homes and they will be able to do it with some Las Vegas style entertainment while helping the local community.

KLAS-TV, Channel 8 and 8NewsNow.com will host a 3.5 hour special, “Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2021,” which will be broadcast across 13 West Coast TV markets, showcasing Las Vegas entertainment acts, celebrity greetings, celebrations as the clock strikes midnight on the East Coast, Midwest, Rocky Mountains and West Coast. The show will start at 8:58 p.m. and go until 12:35 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the show will be broadcast from the the city’s newest casino, Circa, featuring its one-of-a-kind Stadium Swim pool deck and Legacy Club rooftop lounge that offers a spectacular view of the Las Vegas valley. Six time ‘Best of Las Vegas’ Winner Zowie Bowie will be the evening’s musical host.

While the show will celebrate entering a new year, it will also focus on how you can help those who are facing difficult times. There will be an opportunity for viewers to give back to local food banks by donating to the Souper Bowl of Caring which is a youth-inspired movement working across the nation to tackle hunger in their local communities.

In 2020, thousands of groups collected over $10.6 million in dollars and food donations for hunger-relief charities across the country. Souper Bowl of Caring created over $30 for each dollar donated to directly to us for the implementation of this great campaign.