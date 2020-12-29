Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities offering free Lyft rideshare credits to encourage safe driving on New Year’s

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities is pledging $1,250 towards free Lyft ride credits during the New Year’s holiday to help eliminate impaired driving fatalities on Nevada’s roadways.

The limited-time offer can be accessed within the Lyft mobile app with code RIDESMART2021, while supplies last.

Since 2017, the groundbreaking coalition has remained steadfast in its efforts to raise awareness surrounding the dangers of impaired driving and achieving the ultimate goal of Zero Fatalities on Nevada’s roadways.

Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m., the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities will offer $5 off one Lyft ride to the first 250 new and existing users through Friday, Jan. 1 at 6 a.m. Ths offer is in affiliation with:

City of Las Vegas

Fremont Street Experience

PT’s Taverns, Distill – a local bar

Remedy’s – a local bar

Downtown Summerlin

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Nevada Highway Patrol

Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican

“2020 has truly been the Worst Year Ever. This year, we maintained Zero Fatalities on our roadways for a mere 18 hours and 18 minutes,” said Zero Fatalities Program Manager Andrew Bennett.

“Heading into 2021 we must do better. The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities is encouraging Nevadans to celebrate safely and responsibly. It is imperative Nevadans remember to always ride sober because Lives are on the Line,” added Bennett.

To learn more about Zero Fatalities and their efforts in Nevada, please visit their website.