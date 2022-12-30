Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo checks out rain conditions in the valley ahead of New Year’s Eve. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks?

They might or might not.

Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, but some areas will remain dry. Those conditions are expected to continue later into the evening around 10 p.m.

By midnight, showers are expected to move over the valley, but whether they will be felt on the Las Vegas Strip is still unclear. It is possible, according to 8 News Now’s Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo, but not for sure.

Showers will likely be seen across more of the valley in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, starting as early as 5 a.m.

Either way, you might want to take an extra jacket with you on Saturday night just in case.

An air quality smoke advisory was also issued by the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The eight-minute firework show along the Strip and neighborhood fireworks in Clark County may create smoke and particle pollution, according to the advisory notice. The smoke can aggravate respiratory diseases and affect others who are sensitive to air quality conditions, including young children, senior citizens and people with cardiac disease.

To limit exposure to smoke, stay inside, avoid outdoor exercise, keep windows and doors closed and consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

If you plan to be outside during the fireworks and might feel sensitivity to the smoke, wear a mask or scarf you can use to cover your nose and mouth.

If you plan to be on the Strip to ring in the new year, you can find transportation information including parking details, rideshare codes and bus routes through this link.