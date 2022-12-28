“As It Was,” by Harry Styles, was among the most listened to songs for 2022. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What songs captivated you in 2022? Here are lists of the top 10 songs of the year, courtesy of listeners to Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple and Pandora.

Amazon

“Good as Hell,” Lizzo “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Olga Merediz “As It Was,” Harry Styles “New World Order,” Tom MacDonald and Adam Calhoun “Stay Alive,” Jung Kook “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran “Yet To Come,” BTS “I Ain’t Worried,” Young Republic “Whiteboyz,” Tom MacDonald and Adam Calhoun “Cold Heart,” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa

Spotify

“As It Was,” Harry Styles “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals “Stay,” The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny “Cold Heart,” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa “Enemy,” Imagine Dragons with JID “Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Quevedo and Bizzarap “Ojitos Lindos,” Bad Bunny and Bomba Estero “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” 2018 remaster, Kate Bush

Apple

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé “As It Was,” Harry Styles “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake & Tems “First Class,” Jack Harlow “Big Energy,” (Remix) Latto and Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled. “Grrrls,” Lizzo “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals “Stay,” The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber “Break It Off,” PinkPantheress “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran

Pandora