LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What songs captivated you in 2022? Here are lists of the top 10 songs of the year, courtesy of listeners to Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple and Pandora.
Amazon
- “Good as Hell,” Lizzo
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Olga Merediz
- “As It Was,” Harry Styles
- “New World Order,” Tom MacDonald and Adam Calhoun
- “Stay Alive,” Jung Kook
- “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
- “Yet To Come,” BTS
- “I Ain’t Worried,” Young Republic
- “Whiteboyz,” Tom MacDonald and Adam Calhoun
- “Cold Heart,” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
Spotify
- “As It Was,” Harry Styles
- “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
- “Stay,” The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber
- “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
- “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
- “Cold Heart,” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
- “Enemy,” Imagine Dragons with JID
- “Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Quevedo and Bizzarap
- “Ojitos Lindos,” Bad Bunny and Bomba Estero
- “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” 2018 remaster, Kate Bush
Apple
- “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
- “As It Was,” Harry Styles
- “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake & Tems
- “First Class,” Jack Harlow
- “Big Energy,” (Remix) Latto and Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled.
- “Grrrls,” Lizzo
- “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
- “Stay,” The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber
- “Break It Off,” PinkPantheress
- “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
Pandora
- “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake & Tems
- “Provenza,” Karol G
- “To The Moon,” Jnr Choi
- “I Hate U,” SZA
- “Do We Have A Problem?” Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby
- “As It Was,” Harry Styles
- “First Class,” Jack Harlow
- “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
- “Hate Our Love,” Queen Naija and Big Sean
- “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen