Helicopter over Strip makes final passes in radiation survey

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While you were thinking about how to look radiant on the Las Vegas Strip tonight, a helicopter was making low passes to measure radiation levels for your safety.

The National Nuclear Security Administration concludes its flights today in advance of the New Year’s Eve celebrations on the Strip and downtown. A Bell 412 helicopter with sensitive equipment does the flights each year to make sure there’s nothing strange going on as hundreds of thousands of people head to the party.

Here’s what the helicopter looked like on Sunday’s passes:

The equipment is looking for “spikes” in the normal radiation levels at locations around town, mostly on and around the Strip.

The Department of Energy notifies the public in advance of surveys like this so everyone is aware of the low-flying aircraft in advance. The flights are scheduled to end before it gets dark.