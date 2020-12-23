UPDATE: Fremont Street Experience charging $25 for entry on New Year’s Eve — with no planned event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve, we have new details on the party on Fremont Street.

The Fremont Street Experience website indicates people will be allowed, and wristbands will be $25. Those can be purchased online or at hotels on Fremont Street.

The wristbands are part of local efforts to keep crowds smaller than normal — there is no planned celebration, and no live entertainment is scheduled. No bands or street performers will be on hand, according to statements Tuesday from the City of Las Vegas.

However, on New Year’s Eve a security fee will be charged for anyone wishing to enter the mall. This fee will help provide an added layer of security and provide a heightened level of crowd control. — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) December 29, 2020

Earlier this month, the area still did not have permission from the state for a large gathering. The effort to limit the crowd size is due — in part — to concerns from the Nevada COVID Task Force about the potential for a super-spreader event.

Gates will open at 6 p.m., and no live entertainment is planned.

Road closures announced for downtown include sections of Casino Center Boulevard and 4th Street.

There are no fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip this year.

While Las Vegas Boulevard will not be shut down, the Nevada Department of Transportation is planning some road closures for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Northbound and southbound ramps on I-15 will be closed at the Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road exits. Traffic will also be blocked on Tropicana going east at Industrial Road, and on eastbound Flamingo at Valley View Boulevard.

All roads will be back open between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Join the countdown to the start of the New Year on 8NewsNow.com and Channel 8.

The show kicks off at 9 p.m. and runs through 12:35 a.m.

Our team will take you through every time zone, starting in New York and ending in Las Vegas.

We are also raising money for food banks across the country. Any money you donate will stay here in Las Vegas.

More information about donating, see our Tackle Hunger page.