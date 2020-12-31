Fremont Street Experience entry restricted to hotel guests on New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $25 wristband has turned into a $25 refund as Fremont Street Experience plans changed for New Year’s Eve after pressure from health officials.

The wristbands will still be used, but only for guests at eight downtown hotels. And there is no live entertainment planned, organizers emphasized.

The public is no longer invited, but refunds are promised.

NYE on Fremont Street Experience will be exclusively restricted to hotel guests of its member properties. The restricted access decision was made out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of our guests, employees and community. https://t.co/j0pJYHvBkR pic.twitter.com/5zRN52aLTG — Fremont Street Exp (@FSELV) December 31, 2020

The about-face comes two days after public officials criticized plans that could lead to crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FSE officials had described the entry fee as a “security fee” — and possibly a tool for limiting crowds. A web page selling the wristbands was taken down sometime between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

“After consultation with health officials, Fremont Street Experience has made the decision that for one night only to restrict access to the Fremont Street Experience Mall (from 6 pm PST on December 31 to 4 am PST) to hotel guests of Binion’s, California Hotel & Casino, Circa Resort & Casino, the D Las Vegas, Four Queens Hotel & Casino, Fremont Hotel & Casino, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino and Golden Nugget Las Vegas,” according to a statement from the Fremont Street Experience.

“Only hotel guests that have been provided a wristband by one of the aforementioned properties will be permitted on the mall for the evening to walk between the casinos,” the statement said.

Organizers said guests who purchased a “$25 security fee” for the evening will receive a full refund, along with a complimentary ride on the SlotZilla Zipline. Patrons can go to vegasexperience.com/nye for additional details. An email with information on refunds will go out with details.

A tweet on the Fremont Street Experience account said, “The restricted access decision was made out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of our guests, employees and community. To be clear, Fremont Street Experience will be restricted to hotel guests only with a wristband beginning at 6 pm on Dec. 31. There will be no event or entertainment on the mall for the evening.”