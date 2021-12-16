Details of New Year’s Eve fireworks show ‘America’s Party 2022’ unveiled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown has started for one of the largest parties and fireworks displays of the year. It all happens on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

Officials from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, local government, and Fireworks by Grucci explained what New Year’s Eve revelers can expect as the clock strikes midnight. It was revealed the theme will be “Deuces Wild” this year.

Last year, the fireworks show was canceled due to the pandemic but this year it will return — bigger and better.

“We couldn’t be happier to be back,” said Scott Cooper who is the director of business development for Fireworks by Grucci.

Fireworks will be launched from the rooftops of eight casinos along the Las Vegas Strip, including the newly opened Resorts World. The other casinos that will take part in the 8-minute show are The STRAT, The Venetian Resort, Treasure Island (TI), Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Aria, and MGM Grand.

The display will be able to be seen from around the valley and will include lots of unique fireworks, including ones with pastel colors, and others with unique shapes. But there will also be the old standby.

“You can’t have a Fireworks by Grucci show without the Grucci Titanium Finale,” Cooper said.

It takes more than 60 pyrotechnicians and more than 80 hotel staff members a full five days to set up the fireworks show and then break it down.

New Year’s Eve is a huge economic driver for Las Vegas. It usually draws around 300,000 visitors.

KLAS-TV, Channel 8 will be hosting a New Year’s Eve show while raising money for local food banks.