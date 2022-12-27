LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Be part of this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration by learning a dance number put together by Hollywood choreographer Mikey Mindon!

The dance, which is paired with music from Grammy award-winning DJ Dave Aude, is a fun way to get in on the New Year’s Eve action from the comfort of your own home. Just play the video below to learn the choreography with the Nexstar dancers!

After you get the moves down, it’s time to record your groove and post it on social media! Don’t forget to use the hashtag #VegasNYE and then watch ‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2023’ to see if your clip is featured in the broadcast!

‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2023’ will be hosted by two-time Emmy nominee, comedian, and actor Michael Yo, and news personality and Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak, live from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 31, 2022, with coverage from 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. PT. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino is the Presenting Sponsor of the broadcast.